Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 175.3% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Credito Emiliano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEFF opened at 3.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.56. Credito Emiliano has a 1 year low of 3.80 and a 1 year high of 6.65.

About Credito Emiliano

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. It operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Trading, ALM Treasury, and Corporate Centre and Other segments. The company's deposit products include current and savings accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, bonds, and subordinated debts; and loan portfolio comprises mortgages, credit cards, personal loans, and salary-backed loans.

