Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Update

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 175.3% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Credito Emiliano Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CDEFF opened at 3.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.56. Credito Emiliano has a 1 year low of 3.80 and a 1 year high of 6.65.
About Credito Emiliano
