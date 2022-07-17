Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Update

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDIBY stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $12.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.80 ($11.80) to €10.80 ($10.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

