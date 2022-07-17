Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Grows By 176.4%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,400 shares, a growth of 176.4% from the June 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.73) to GBX 618 ($7.35) in a research report on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.80) to GBX 670 ($7.97) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 724 ($8.61) to GBX 640 ($7.61) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $667.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $14.04 on Friday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

