First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.89.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $37.76.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

