Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $4.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.88.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Root from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Root alerts:

Institutional Trading of Root

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,411,000. Schusterman Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,125,000. Galileo PTC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth approximately $8,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,714,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Root Price Performance

ROOT stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73. Root has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $264.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Root had a negative net margin of 137.46% and a negative return on equity of 82.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Root will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.