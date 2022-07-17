First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$44.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FQVLF. CIBC downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.89.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS FQVLF opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.13. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.17.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.