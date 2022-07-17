Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Receives $45.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LAZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $5,428,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,328,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $33.52 on Tuesday. Lazard has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.09.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.13%.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

