EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 322,171 shares.The stock last traded at $25.65 and had previously closed at $24.79.
EVO Payments Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 865.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.
EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About EVO Payments
EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.
