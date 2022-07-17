EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 18,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 322,171 shares.The stock last traded at $25.65 and had previously closed at $24.79.

EVO Payments Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 865.29, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.38.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVO Payments

About EVO Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in EVO Payments by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,204,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,845,000 after purchasing an additional 666,722 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in EVO Payments by 120.1% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,246,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 679,936 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,047,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $3,411,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

