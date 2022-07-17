Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading Up 5.7%

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.34 and last traded at $18.34. Approximately 53 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 255,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.68.

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $494,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Design Therapeutics by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 89,183 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

