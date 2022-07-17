U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price Up 4.6%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.65 and last traded at $46.29. Approximately 137,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,731,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

