Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 4,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,262,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Blink Charging from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Blink Charging Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $725.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

Insider Transactions at Blink Charging

Blink Charging ( NASDAQ:BLNK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 220.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $109,080.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 52,780.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,184,000 after acquiring an additional 197,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

