PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock Price Up 4.2%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.20. 419 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 397,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Up 9.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter worth $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.