Analysts Offer Predictions for Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $7.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.18. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $25.26 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LMT. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $521.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.17.

NYSE:LMT opened at $398.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $428.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.73. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

