Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €36.00 ($36.00) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €37.00 ($37.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €35.50 ($35.50) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($28.00) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.90 ($20.90) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Evonik Industries Price Performance

FRA EVK opened at €19.88 ($19.88) on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($26.78) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($32.97). The business has a fifty day moving average of €23.38 and a 200-day moving average of €25.60.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.