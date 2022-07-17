RS Group (LON:RS1) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($14.27) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,475 ($17.54) to GBX 1,300 ($15.46) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($16.89) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.61) price target on shares of RS Group in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on RS Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.06) to GBX 1,200 ($14.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,236 ($14.70).

LON RS1 opened at GBX 933 ($11.10) on Friday. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($9.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,060 ($12.61). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The stock has a market cap of £4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,904.08.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.61), for a total value of £87,969.04 ($104,625.40). In other RS Group news, insider Alex Baldock bought 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 840 ($9.99) per share, with a total value of £18,807.60 ($22,368.70). Also, insider David Egan sold 9,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.61), for a total value of £87,969.04 ($104,625.40).

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

