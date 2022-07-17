Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 550 ($6.54) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 617.22 ($7.34).

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

LON:RTO opened at GBX 512 ($6.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 489.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 508.06. The firm has a market cap of £9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,657.14. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of GBX 441.20 ($5.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 662 ($7.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20.

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

