Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,800 ($21.41) price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,442 ($17.15) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.62) to GBX 1,630 ($19.39) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.22) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,643 ($19.54).

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 2.5 %

SN opened at GBX 1,155.50 ($13.74) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of £10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 2,311.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,211.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,238.48. Smith & Nephew has a one year low of GBX 1,108 ($13.18) and a one year high of GBX 1,584.50 ($18.85).

Insider Activity at Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($15.20), for a total transaction of £339,040.62 ($403,235.75).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

