Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Victrex (LON:VCT)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Victrex (LON:VCT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($23.79) target price on the stock.
Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($26.17) to GBX 2,140 ($25.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Victrex Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of VCT stock opened at GBX 1,815 ($21.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,723.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,889.85. Victrex has a 12-month low of GBX 1,585 ($18.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,700 ($32.11). The firm has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,240.74.
Victrex Cuts Dividend
Victrex Company Profile
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.
