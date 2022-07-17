The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

The Mission Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Mission Group stock opened at GBX 56.50 ($0.67) on Wednesday. The Mission Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43.05 ($0.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88.50 ($1.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.42 million and a P/E ratio of 941.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 59.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 59.11.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Mission Group

In other The Mission Group news, insider James Clifton purchased 23,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of £15,430.35 ($18,351.99).

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Recommended Stories

