Tesco’s (TSCO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TSCO. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.81) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 325 ($3.87) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($3.92) price target on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 330 ($3.92) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 321 ($3.82).

Tesco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 258.90 ($3.08) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.17. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 229.25 ($2.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 304.10 ($3.62). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 259.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 274.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,294.50.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

