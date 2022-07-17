Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($7.73) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Team17 Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 813.60 ($9.68).

Shares of LON:TM17 opened at GBX 398 ($4.73) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 408.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 528.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £579.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,211.11. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 370 ($4.40) and a one year high of GBX 870 ($10.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

