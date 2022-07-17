M Winkworth (LON:WINK) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth (LON:WINK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of M Winkworth in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

M Winkworth Trading Down 1.4 %

LON:WINK opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £21.96 million and a PE ratio of 907.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 185.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 189.26. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 147.76 ($1.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

M Winkworth Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at M Winkworth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

In related news, insider Simon Agace bought 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £1,458 ($1,734.06).

About M Winkworth

(Get Rating)

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

