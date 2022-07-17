National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will earn $2.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$501.00 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$48.50 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$47.40.

CPX opened at C$46.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.00. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$36.65 and a 1 year high of C$46.60. The stock has a market cap of C$5.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total transaction of C$70,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840. In other news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$268,338.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,097,904.93. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.85, for a total value of C$70,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at C$806,840.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

