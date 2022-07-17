Analyzing 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) & Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) and Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares 374Water and Regal Rexnord’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get 374Water alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 374Water -1,236.83% -40.74% -39.45% Regal Rexnord 6.28% 11.36% 6.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 374Water and Regal Rexnord, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 374Water 0 0 0 0 N/A Regal Rexnord 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regal Rexnord has a consensus price target of $158.75, suggesting a potential upside of 38.39%. Given Regal Rexnord’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Regal Rexnord is more favorable than 374Water.

98.2% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of 374Water shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 374Water and Regal Rexnord’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 374Water $50,000.00 5,117.87 -$3.16 million N/A N/A Regal Rexnord $3.81 billion 2.02 $209.90 million $5.42 21.16

Regal Rexnord has higher revenue and earnings than 374Water.

Risk and Volatility

374Water has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats 374Water on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 374Water

(Get Rating)

374Water, Inc. focuses on providing a technology that addresses environmental pollution challenges. It develops a waste stream treatment system based on supercritical water oxidation technology. The company's AirSCWO systems are used to treat various hazardous and non-hazardous waste streams. Its clients include channel partners, such as engineering-procurement and construction companies, technology integrators, waste service providers, operations service providers, and NGOs; and end-users, which include utilities, industrial manufacturing facilities, waste management and environmental remediation companies, agricultural companies, and governmental entities. The company is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment provides AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, fans, blowers, and precision stator and rotor kits. The Industrial Systems segment offers AC motors for industrial applications; electric alternators for prime and standby power applications to data centers, distributed energy, microgrid, rental marine, agriculture, healthcare, mobile, and defense markets; and switchgear for healthcare, government, and waste water applications, as well as residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The Climate Solutions segment provides fractional motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for use in a residential and light commercial air moving applications; and fractional horsepower motors and blowers for white goods, water heating equipment, small pumps, compressors, and fans. The Motion Control Solutions segment offers bearings; conveyors; disc, gear, grid, elastomeric, and torsionally soft couplings; mechanical power transmission drives and components; worm gearing, shaft configuration, helical, bevel, helical bevel, worm, hypoid, and spur gearing products; and aerospace components. This segment serves beverage, bulk handling, metal, special machinery, energy, and aerospace and general industrial markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and end-users through a network of direct and independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.