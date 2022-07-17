Financial Comparison: NRx Pharmaceuticals (NRXP) & Its Peers

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) is one of 946 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare NRx Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$93.06 million -0.08 NRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.85 billion $247.92 million -2.94

NRx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NRx Pharmaceuticals. NRx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

3.9% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of NRx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NRx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRx Pharmaceuticals N/A -750.60% -235.82% NRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,129.83% -136.25% -9.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 NRx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2746 12489 38630 611 2.68

NRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 264.96%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 105.79%. Given NRx Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NRx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

NRx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NRx Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have a beta of 1.05, meaning that their average share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NRx Pharmaceuticals competitors beat NRx Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

