Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) PT Lowered to CHF 260

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 300 to CHF 260 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kuehne + Nagel International from CHF 269 to CHF 278 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kuehne + Nagel International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Kuehne + Nagel International Price Performance

KHNGY stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.32. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.85.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 6.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

