Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 590 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.33) to GBX 590 ($7.02) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 600 ($7.14) to GBX 625 ($7.43) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $588.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

