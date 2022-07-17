M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT Lowered to GBX 195 at Barclays

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 226 ($2.69) to GBX 195 ($2.32) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. AlphaValue raised M&G to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut M&G from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.74) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BNP Paribas cut M&G to a sell rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 280 ($3.33) to GBX 255 ($3.03) in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.37.

M&G Stock Performance

MGPUF stock opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. M&G has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

About M&G

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

