Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Price Target Cut to €50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €55.00 ($55.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RANJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Randstad from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Randstad from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Randstad from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.67.

Randstad Price Performance

Randstad stock opened at $24.66 on Wednesday. Randstad has a 52 week low of $23.27 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.72.

About Randstad

Randstad ( OTCMKTS:RANJY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Randstad will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments.

