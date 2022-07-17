Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Raised to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nemetschek from €90.00 ($90.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.17.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.58. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $87.20.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.