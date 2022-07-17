SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Price Target Cut to €10.20 by Analysts at Barclays

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €10.50 ($10.50) to €10.20 ($10.20) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SGBAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SES from €8.40 ($8.40) to €10.00 ($10.00) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SES from €9.00 ($9.00) to €10.00 ($10.00) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on SES from €9.30 ($9.30) to €10.00 ($10.00) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on SES from €9.80 ($9.80) to €11.20 ($11.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

SES stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.06. SES has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.59.

SES ( OTCMKTS:SGBAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $502.68 million for the quarter. SES had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SES will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers data connectivity services through its MEO and GEO satellite communication systems for aviation, maritime, cruise, energy, government, and telco and MNO industries. It also provides video services, including direct to home broadcast, occasional use, IP delivery, cable distribution, channel management, over the top (OTT), satellite distribution, hybrid TV platform, online video platform, content aggregation, SES 360, audience measurement and ad insertion, subscriber management, content distribution, production, value added, and real time booking services for broadcasters, platform operators, and sports organizations.

