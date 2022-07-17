Scotiabank Trims Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Target Price to C$34.00

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRMRF opened at $19.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Paramount Resources Cuts Dividend

Paramount Resources ( OTCMKTS:PRMRF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.42 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 50.82%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.