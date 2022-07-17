Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Price Target Increased to €150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €140.00 ($140.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SAFRY. Exane BNP Paribas raised Safran from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from €120.00 ($120.00) to €134.00 ($134.00) in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safran from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SAFRY opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $22.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.01.

Safran Cuts Dividend

About Safran

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.0924 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

(Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.