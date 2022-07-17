SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday. They presently have a $265.00 target price on the stock.

SSPPF has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut SSP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas lowered SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.16) to GBX 290 ($3.45) in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

SSP Group Stock Performance

Shares of SSP Group stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. SSP Group has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $5.50.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

