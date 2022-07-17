Barclays Lowers Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Price Target to SEK 31.30

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from SEK 32.50 to SEK 31.30 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SEB Equities cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC upgraded Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.77.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Stillfront Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.23.

Stillfront Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

