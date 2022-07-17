IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGMS. Wedbush cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IGM Biosciences from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Price Performance

IGMS opened at $18.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The firm has a market cap of $791.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.15. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

