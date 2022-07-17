Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Allakos by 163.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $3.61 on Friday. Allakos has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($1.89). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

