Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,818.33 ($45.41).

WTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($45.20) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,561 ($30.46) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

LON WTB opened at GBX 2,613 ($31.08) on Friday. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,382 ($28.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($43.41). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. The company has a market cap of £5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12,442.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,604.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,812.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a GBX 34.70 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65.

In other news, insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($32.31), for a total value of £35,837.23 ($42,622.78). In related news, insider Chris Kennedy acquired 1,020 shares of Whitbread stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,436 ($28.97) per share, with a total value of £24,847.20 ($29,551.86). Also, insider Hemant Patel sold 1,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,717 ($32.31), for a total value of £35,837.23 ($42,622.78). Insiders bought a total of 3,559 shares of company stock worth $9,193,547 in the last quarter.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

