Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $309.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 3.2 %

ISRG stock opened at $210.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.31 and a 200-day moving average of $260.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

