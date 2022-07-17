Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

DFS stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 329,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.1% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

