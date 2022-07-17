Head to Head Survey: Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD)

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) and Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Redfin and Offerpad Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Redfin -7.31% -53.87% -8.07% Offerpad Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Redfin and Offerpad Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Redfin $1.92 billion 0.49 -$109.61 million ($1.62) -5.40 Offerpad Solutions $2.07 billion 0.26 $6.46 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Offerpad Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Redfin.

Redfin has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Offerpad Solutions has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Redfin and Offerpad Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Redfin 1 13 1 0 2.00 Offerpad Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63

Redfin presently has a consensus target price of $26.23, indicating a potential upside of 200.12%. Offerpad Solutions has a consensus target price of 8.78, indicating a potential upside of 300.81%. Given Offerpad Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Offerpad Solutions is more favorable than Redfin.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.9% of Redfin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Redfin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Offerpad Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Offerpad Solutions beats Redfin on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes. The company was formerly known as Appliance Computing Inc. and changed its name to Redfin Corporation in May 2006. Redfin Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services. Offerpad Solutions Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

