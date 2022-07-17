Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for OrganiGram in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for OrganiGram’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

OGI has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.50 to C$1.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised shares of OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.44 to C$3.34 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.75.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$407.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.76. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

