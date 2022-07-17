Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives $61.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.38.

A number of analysts have commented on BOSSY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($59.00) to €64.50 ($64.50) in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hugo Boss from €70.00 ($70.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hugo Boss from €60.00 ($60.00) to €62.00 ($62.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Hugo Boss Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.23. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.27. Hugo Boss has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.57.

Hugo Boss Increases Dividend

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $866.22 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.01. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

