Brokerages Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) PT at $8.07

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.34.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.75 target price (down previously from $6.15) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

Tilray Trading Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Tilray has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $16.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 2.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,624,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,558,765.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Tilray by 320.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

