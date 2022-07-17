Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.40) to GBX 315 ($3.75) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.92) to GBX 310 ($3.69) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 329 ($3.91) to GBX 326 ($3.88) in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.37.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.