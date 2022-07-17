Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Short Interest Update

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 182.9% from the June 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 49.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plaza Retail REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

