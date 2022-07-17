Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Short Interest Update

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 183.8% from the June 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $26.25.
Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Cuts Dividend
