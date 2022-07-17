RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 183.9% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,552,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RSPI opened at $0.00 on Friday. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Get RespireRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RSPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and psychiatric disorders. It has two drug platforms comprising ResolutionRx, a pharmaceutical cannabinoids platform, which includes dronabinol that acts upon the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors for use in chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, as well as for anorexia in patients with AIDS and obstructive sleep apnea; and EndeavourRx, a neuromodulators platform that comprises AMPAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are positive allosteric modulators (PAMs) of alpha-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA)-type glutamate receptors to promote neuronal function, and GABAkines program, including proprietary compounds that are PAMs of GABAA receptors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RespireRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.