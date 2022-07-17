H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,158,900 shares, an increase of 185.2% from the June 15th total of 406,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of HISJF opened at $15.69 on Friday. H.I.S. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as bus tours connecting Tokyo and the surrounding area to Kansai and Nagoya.

