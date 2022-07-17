Short Interest in Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Expands By 186.0%

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 186.0% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

Get Sysmex alerts:

Sysmex Stock Up 5.7 %

OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $33.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 0.47. Sysmex has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.